Fresh appeal over unprovoked hammer attack that left victim with bleed to his brain

Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for information in relation to a hammer attack on a man in Co Limerick last March.

The unprovoked attack occurred in a quiet residential area at Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle, around 9pm on March 23.

The victim was walking to his wife’s apartment in the area when he was set upon from behind by three men and suffered a blow to the head.

Gardaí believe one of the three men used a hammer to strike the victim who suffered a brain haemorrhage and a fractured skull.

The victim's wife had just moved to the area after securing a new job.

The three perpetrators are believed to have approached the man on foot from Springfield Drive, located near the scene.

After striking the victim with the hammer across the back of the head, one of the three men involved then robbed the victim’s wallet and phone.

The victim’s wife discovered him bleeding on the road and alerted emergency services.

READ MORE Gardaí reject claims by Justice Minister that force is adequately resourced

The victim was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, and was found to have suffered a fractured skull and a bleed to his brain.

Appealing for information on the RTÉ Crimecall television programme, Detective Garda Shane Ryan, Roxboro Road garda station, said:

This was a very serious attack where the victim suffered very serious injuries. He is receiving ongoing treatment and is still feeling the effects of the attack, but we are hopeful that, in time, that he will recover from his injuries.

Detective Garda Ryan said gardaí believed there would have been “plenty of potential witnesses” to the attack which occurred in a built-up city suburb.

“The Saturday night in question was the night before Limerick took on Dublin in the National Hurling League semi-final.

“It would have been a particularly busy time of the night with a lot of foot and vehicular traffic, travelling to and from Limerick city centre through this area. It would (also) be in close proximity to University Hospital Limerick.”

He said gardaí believe the three suspects may also be living in the vicinity of the scene and “would be familiar with the area”.

“We don't believe they used a vehicle, and (they) may indeed have been from the local area.”

READ MORE Gardaí investigating after alleged assault in Drogheda

He thanked the local community “for the great assistance they provided to date in the investigation”, but said, “we are still looking for people to come forward with information in this case”.

“We are looking for people to come forward with any description (of the suspects) and if they saw anything suspicious on the night in question,” Dtc Gda Ryan said.

He agreed it was a “possibility that one of the suspects may have disclosed information to somebody” about the attack.

“We are asking (witnesses) to come forward, and any information they provide to us will be dealt with in the strictest confidence,” he said.

He said a general description had been issued by gardaí relating to the suspect they believe assaulted the victim, who has “black hair, is shorter than 6ft in height, was dressed in dark clothing, and carrying a hammer”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340 or Crimecall on 1800-40-50-60; freetext 50123; or email crimecall@garda.ie.