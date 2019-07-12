News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fresh appeal for information on murder of woman who went missing after '87 Bowie concert

Fresh appeal for information on murder of woman who went missing after '87 Bowie concert
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 07:23 AM

A fresh appeal will be launched later for information on the murder of a woman who went missing after a David Bowie concert 32 years ago today.

Antoinette Smith's body was found nine months later in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

This day 32 years ago, the 27-year-old mother of two went to Slane Castle to see David Bowie.

After the concert, she was seen on O'Connell Street, Dublin, at 2.30am.

Antoinette never came home and this was the last confirmed sighting of her.

Her body was found almost a year later on 3 April 1988, at Glendoo Mountain, outside Enniskerry in Wicklow.

Her two daughters, Lisa and Rachel, are pleading with the public for information to help find whoever killed their mother.

Today, gardaí will renew their appeal by hosting a media briefing with her family, in the hope someone somewhere may have information that could lead to them solving the case.

Anyone with information can contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.

More on this topic

Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South KoreaKim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea

Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally

Man charged charged with the murder of William McCormickMan charged charged with the murder of William McCormick

Sick dog treated like royalty by restaurant staff before being put downSick dog treated like royalty by restaurant staff before being put down

More in this Section

Tánaiste warns disorderly Brexit could cause 'security concerns'Tánaiste warns disorderly Brexit could cause 'security concerns'

Most landlords feel rent restrictions are unfair, research showsMost landlords feel rent restrictions are unfair, research shows

Judge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepoverJudge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepover

Man apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horseMan apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horse


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »