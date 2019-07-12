Fresh appeal for information on murder of woman who went missing after '87 Bowie concert

A fresh appeal will be launched later for information on the murder of a woman who went missing after a David Bowie concert 32 years ago today.

Antoinette Smith's body was found nine months later in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

This day 32 years ago, the 27-year-old mother of two went to Slane Castle to see David Bowie.

After the concert, she was seen on O'Connell Street, Dublin, at 2.30am.

Antoinette never came home and this was the last confirmed sighting of her.

Her body was found almost a year later on 3 April 1988, at Glendoo Mountain, outside Enniskerry in Wicklow.

Her two daughters, Lisa and Rachel, are pleading with the public for information to help find whoever killed their mother.

Today, gardaí will renew their appeal by hosting a media briefing with her family, in the hope someone somewhere may have information that could lead to them solving the case.

Anyone with information can contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.