News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fresh appeal for information on decapitated statue in Thurles

Fresh appeal for information on decapitated statue in Thurles
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 04:23 PM

Gardaí in Thurles have renewed their appeal for information regarding the criminal damage of a 100-year-old statue.

Gardaí believe the head of the statue was removed between 6:30pm on Wednesday, June 26, and 6:30am on June 27.

The statue is situated at the front of the Cathedral of Assumption and is of the Archbishop Leahy.

Fresh appeal for information on decapitated statue in Thurles

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the vicinity of the Cathedral between those dates, who noticed anything unusual happening or any details that can assist the investigation to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Romanian man and woman arrested at Dublin Airport in targeted cyber fraud operationRomanian man and woman arrested at Dublin Airport in targeted cyber fraud operation

30% of offenders managed by Probation Service reoffend within a year, figures show30% of offenders managed by Probation Service reoffend within a year, figures show

Intoxication to be used in defence of Irish men accused of Sydney murderIntoxication to be used in defence of Irish men accused of Sydney murder

Migrants found in cargo ship in Waterford deportedMigrants found in cargo ship in Waterford deported


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Barnardos: Over 500 families waiting for our helpBarnardos: Over 500 families waiting for our help

Two men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizureTwo men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizure

CervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnoverCervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnover

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »