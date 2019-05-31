NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

French prosecutors call for 30 year jail sentence for Ian Bailey; Verdict expected later this afternoon

Ian Bailey
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 11:59 AM

Three judges in Paris have begun their deliberations in the Ian Bailey murder trial.

Public prosecutor Jean Pierre Bonthoux spent 90 minutes summing up the indictment against Mr Bailey.

The prosecutor called for the maximum sentence of 30 years to be handed down.

The 62-year-old is being tried for the murder of Sophie Tuscon Du Plantier in West Cork in absentia.

He denies the charge.

Ms Toscan du Plantier was killed outside Schull two days before Christmas in 1996. She was the wife of famous director Daniel Toscan du Plantier, and the case is one of the country’s most famous unsolved murders.

The late Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Bailey who lived three kilometres from the victim, was arrested twice in connection with the murder but was never charged.

Bailey has branded the case in France a “show trial” but if he were to be convicted and then extradited, he would be tried again by a jury and given the opportunity to mount a defence.

The case can be seen as another means of bringing pressure to bear on Ireland to hand over the defendant.

READ MORE

Immersive read: French trial of Ian Bailey is latest chapter in nightmare which is now 23-years-old

More on this topic

Sophie’s son: 'We’d a shared understanding of suffering' and ‘court has duty to her grandchildren’

Son says Sophie Toscan du Plantier craved ‘simplicity of life’

Ian Bailey 'a narcissist, violent and impulsive', French court hears

Ian Bailey trial: Witness tells Paris trial of son’s stress

TOPIC: Ian Bailey trial

More in this Section

Only 2% of apprenticeships in Ireland undertaken by women

Death of Séamus Lawless on Everest 'a freak accident'

Controversial plans for 500 homes near north Dublin park resubmitted

Goal: 44,000 people forced to leave homes every day due to conflicts


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Wish List: Choosing the hottest hotseats

Fighting fit: The growing appeal of boxing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »