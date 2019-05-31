French prosecutors call for 30 year jail sentence for Ian Bailey; Verdict expected later this afternoon

Three judges in Paris have begun their deliberations in the Ian Bailey murder trial.

Public prosecutor Jean Pierre Bonthoux spent 90 minutes summing up the indictment against Mr Bailey.

The prosecutor called for the maximum sentence of 30 years to be handed down.

The 62-year-old is being tried for the murder of Sophie Tuscon Du Plantier in West Cork in absentia.

He denies the charge.

Ms Toscan du Plantier was killed outside Schull two days before Christmas in 1996. She was the wife of famous director Daniel Toscan du Plantier, and the case is one of the country’s most famous unsolved murders.

The late Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Bailey who lived three kilometres from the victim, was arrested twice in connection with the murder but was never charged.

Bailey has branded the case in France a “show trial” but if he were to be convicted and then extradited, he would be tried again by a jury and given the opportunity to mount a defence.

The case can be seen as another means of bringing pressure to bear on Ireland to hand over the defendant.