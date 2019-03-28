NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Free rent proposal 'won't solve the problem', say Dublin residents whose homes face demolition

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Free rent won't solve the problem for people whose homes will be demolished to make way for the MetroLink in Dublin.

That's according to one campaigner who says locals won't give up hope that the College Gate Apartment complex and the leisure centre can be saved.

This week it was confirmed the complex on Townsend Street will be knocked down to make way for the rail line.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has offered the residents help in finding new homes and says they will pay their rent for a year. A dedicated real estate agent will also be on hand to help them find alternative accommodation, the NTA said.

John Dean, chair of the Save Markievicz Pool and Gym campaign, says residents are extremely worried about where they will live:

"I believe the proposal is currently a year's rent paid for the people who are renting, but that won't solve the problem the way housing is in Dublin and Ireland at the moment, they'll just have the problem again in a year's time.

"They're very upset."

The pool and gym was refurbished just over two years ago at a cost of €1m.

Although the NTA says its in talks with the council to build a new facility, Mr Dean says locals want it in writing.

"We'd call on the NTA to put a proposal down that we can look at," he said.

The campaign groups say they won't give up hope and have planned a day of action this Saturday outside the building.

