News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Free of charge; free entry, free entertainment': Annual Puck Fair takes place this weekend

'Free of charge; free entry, free entertainment': Annual Puck Fair takes place this weekend
Maeve McCarthy, Queen of Puck Fair. Picture: Don MacMonagle
By Anne Lucey
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 06:48 PM

Killorglin’s Puck Fair, in which the goat acts as king - and the people act the goat, begins tomorrow.

The three-day fair presided over traditionally by a wild mountain male goat is older than the charter of King James which gave it legitimacy in 1603.

Essentially a harvest festival, Puck Fair once marked the beginning and the end of the year for Kerry’s farming community with horses and cattle bought and sold and farm servants hired for the coming year. It was also a time when the Traveller community from around Ireland met up, and emigrants returned home.

Nowadays, while there is no longer a hiring fair, Puck retains its traditional gathering elements for the Traveller as well as the local community.

A male goat is still crowned and hoisted high over Killorglin town for three days and three nights and the streets are filled with dancing and music carousing and stalls. A 12-year-old girl, chosen as Queen earlier in the summer, performs the coronation ceremony.

This year’s King Puck will be crowned by Queen Maeve McCarthy from Cromane Lower in Killorglin. The sixth class pupil at Realt na Mara, Cromane will be accompanied by her lady-in-waiting, Sian Corkery, and up to a dozen assistants.

The Queen is chosen largely on the strength of an essay. Maeve wrote:

I love everything about Puck, from the horse fair on the first day to the fireworks on the last. The food is always unbelievable and with all the stalls you are never bored.

A GoFund me campaign is helping the voluntary committee tackle rising insurance and other costs.

Declan Falvey, chairman of the Puck Fair committee, said: “We pride ourselves on providing the public with an event that is free of charge; free entry, free entertainment – you name it. But with running costs rising across the board, we had to come up with a plan B. Puck is an event that is 100% for the people, so we’re giving those that enjoy it most the opportunity to invest in its legacy."

In a break from convention this year, the cattle fair – typically held on day-two of Puck Fair – will now take place on Monday, August 12.

The three-day schedule includes dance workshops, fancy dress competitions, a fun fair, food stalls, street markets and live music throughout the town.

READ MORE

Carer who rescued elderly lady from Limerick house fire hailed as a 'hero'

More on this topic

Man who died in Kerry fire named locally Man who died in Kerry fire named locally

Why are tourists taking a break from Killarney?Why are tourists taking a break from Killarney?

Meeting to oppose 'great wall of China of mussel farms' in Kenmare BayMeeting to oppose 'great wall of China of mussel farms' in Kenmare Bay

Ambitious plans for brewery and whiskey distillery in Kerry under appealAmbitious plans for brewery and whiskey distillery in Kerry under appeal

TOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Irishman dies in crash with HGV in Scottish HighlandsIrishman dies in crash with HGV in Scottish Highlands

Luas services suspended after crash between tram and car in TallaghtLuas services suspended after crash between tram and car in Tallaght

Rubber clogs saved my life! Weather wreaks havoc across the countryRubber clogs saved my life! Weather wreaks havoc across the country

Enda Kenny teams up with Bear Grylls to win charity boat raceEnda Kenny teams up with Bear Grylls to win charity boat race


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »