News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Free GP care for u-13s ‘unrealistic’ - INMO

Free GP care for u-13s ‘unrealistic’ - INMO
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, January 06, 2020 - 05:40 AM

Extending free GP care to all children under the age of 13, when the “very fragile” service is at breaking point, is unrealistic, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has said.

IMO president Padraig McGarry also accused the Government of pursuing an electioneering strategy of offering “free” services.

He was responding to the Government’s approval of the extension of free GP care to all children under the age of 13, beginning this year with children aged six and seven.

Also, income limits for medical-card assessments for people aged 70 will be increased, a measure already announced in the budget and which will benefit up to 56,000 people.

However, the IMO said no agreement had been reached with the doctors’ representative group on how free GP care would be extended to under-13s.

The free GP scheme is currently only available to children under the age of six.

Health Minister Simon Harris has asked his officials to begin drafting legislation that will extend GP care without charges to all primary school children. The bill will also increase the medical card income limits for those aged 70 or more to €550 for individuals, or €1,050 for couples.

“GP services are at breaking point, both in our day-time and out-of-hours services and, without significant additional resources, it is simply not realistic to introduce policies to increase demands on what is a very fragile service,” said Dr McGarry.

He said the recent €210m contract agreement between the IMO and the Department was at the early stages of implementation and “very significant” capacity problems within the service had to be addressed.

“We still have problems of practices being unable to take on new patients, serious problems in our out-of-hours service, and any extension of cards must take these issues into account,” he said.

Dr McGarry also warned that while the IMO had agreed to discuss with the Government its latest plans for free GP care, these talks had yet to take place.

“It looks like the Government is prioritising an election promise over the strategic management of scarce health resources,” said Dr McGarry.

When GPs read of promises like these being made, our hearts sink, because we know that the service is already fragile and we despair that people who should know better don’t seem to care.

“Any talks on potential extensions to the service must take into account capacity and adequate resourcing.”

Mr Harris said the decision to provide free GP care to all under-13s and to increase access to medical cards for over-70s reflected the Government’s commitment to delivering healthcare for all.

“We remain determined to ensure that cost should not be a prohibiting factor in children accessing appropriate healthcare, when and where they require it, and this decision is a significant step towards meeting that goal,” he said.

He added that the planned legislation would allow GP care without fees to be extended to six- and seven-year-olds this year, with extension of GP care without fees to all children under 13 in the years ahead.

READ MORE

Search for man missing from trawler to resume today

More on this topic

Talks between INMO and HSE adjourned until WednesdayTalks between INMO and HSE adjourned until Wednesday

Free GP care for under 13s unrealistic, INMO warnFree GP care for under 13s unrealistic, INMO warn

Joyce Fegan: Swimmers who tackle the sea whatever the weather explain why Joyce Fegan: Swimmers who tackle the sea whatever the weather explain why

Rock your age with the right stepsRock your age with the right steps


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks - reportsProperty tax agreement will be central to election talks - reports

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70sGovernment approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental schemeMinister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »