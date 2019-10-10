News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Free contraception set to be delayed until 2021

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 02:04 PM

Free contraception for both women and men now looks set to be delayed until 2021, despite a promise by the government to guarantee access in the wake of the abortion referendum.

Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed today that it was his ambition to have access to contraception made free for women as well as men not next year but the following year.

“When it comes to the female side of contraception, it will require dealing with regulatory issues, legal issues, policy issues and, possibly, fee negotiation.

“When the report [on access] is published, and it will be published this month, I will be very happy to debate it in this House and to talk about it at the health committee.

"It is my policy objective to make contraception free in 2021 and that is what I would like to see happen,” he told the Dail this morning.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry quizzed him about the delays, saying:

My view is that it would have been best if we had free contraception in 2020.

The Cork TD pointed to costs for women who wanted access to contraception, including medical expenses.

“Currently, in terms of free contraception, there are prescription costs and GP fees. GP fees and prescription costs need to be removed from the equation.

"It should not be necessary to go to a GP to get a prescription in order to avail of a contraception in many cases.”

Mr Harris told the Dail that his position was clear. He insisted that he had signed up fully to recommendations from the Oireachtas Committee on the Eight Amendment, which ahead of the successful referendum, had proposed free access for all.

