News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Free condoms to be made available to students from September

Free condoms to be made available to students from September
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 10:01 AM

Free condoms are to be made available at third level institutions from September, the Minister for Health Simon Harris has confirmed.

The service is part of a targetted government strategy to promote sexual health.

Figures show that last year, 409,319 condoms and 287,565 lubricant sachets were delivered through the National Condom Distribution Service.

The announcement comes following recommendations from The Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment to increase access to contraception.

The Department of Health will also roll out a Pre- Exposure Prophylaxis programme, which is medication used to prevent HIV.

A nationwide sex survey will also be carried out next year on peoples' attitudes to sexual health and crisis pregnancy in Ireland.

Speaking about the scheme, Minister Harris said: "The first phase of the service will see a dispenser service being implemented across third-level colleges and university access points in quarter four of 2019.

“This is one of a number of things we are doing to promote sexual health. We have allocated €500,000 to join the Fast Track Cities Initiative and increase community HIV testing.

“Later this year, we will roll out PrEP. The working group on the provision of free contraception is also due to report in September with policy options in this regard.

“As Minister for Health, I believe it is crucial we work to reduce the number of crisis pregnancies, increase awareness about sexually transmitted infections and improve sexual health.”

READ MORE

Brazilian gang leader fails in attempt to escape prison dressed as his daughter

More on this topic

Cork health services may be cut, say nursesCork health services may be cut, say nurses

IMO threaten to ballot consultants for industrial action if talks don't commenceIMO threaten to ballot consultants for industrial action if talks don't commence

Drug law reforms hailed as new era which sees Ireland ‘treat addicts as human beings’Drug law reforms hailed as new era which sees Ireland ‘treat addicts as human beings’

Blood test 94% accurate at identifying Alzheimer’s before symptoms arise – studyBlood test 94% accurate at identifying Alzheimer’s before symptoms arise – study

Sexual HealthSimon HarrisTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Traffic chaos mars festival joy at All Together NowTraffic chaos mars festival joy at All Together Now

Man dies after assault outside pub in Co. LongfordMan dies after assault outside pub in Co. Longford

Indiependence issues welfare message after teenager falls ill from 'bad batch of something'Indiependence issues welfare message after teenager falls ill from 'bad batch of something'

London teenager travelling on Irish passport missing from Malaysian resortLondon teenager travelling on Irish passport missing from Malaysian resort


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

There is hardly a more politically-charged fulcrum of international affairs in the world than the Straits of Hormuz in the Middle East.On the home strait to Hormuz in the Middle East

The story this week begins with an unfortunate flat squirrel encountered on a road in the Czech Republic, awkwardly renamed Czechia, uncomfortably similar to that of war-torn Chechnya fighting for independence from Russia.Squirrelling away to look at a rarely spotted rodent

This bank holiday weekend, many people will be out on coastal headlands, hoping to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other ocean residents.Having a whale of a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »