Fred Barry to be questioned on spiralling cost of National Children's Hospital

The head of the board that oversees the building of the National Children's Hospital will be questioned by TDs and Senators later about the project's spiralling cost.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board's Chair Designate Fred Barry's been invited to a meeting of the Health Committee.

The cost is heading towards €1.7 billion - far more than the original estimate of €650 million.

Committee chairperson, Dr Michael Harty says they want to find out his approach to the over-runs.

"As you know, the hospital has been shrouded in controversy with the cost escalation and we want to talk to him about how he is going to manage that cost escalation, how he will bring his experience and leadership from previous roles to the national paediatric development board."