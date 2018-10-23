Fraudulent concert ticket and silage wrap offers

By Liam Heylin

Coldplay tickets, rolls of silage wrap, and car parts were fraudulently offered online by a man who had money transferred to his account by buyers who never received the goods.

Seán O’Neill, of 1 Sunday School Lane, Blackpool, Cork, pleaded guilty to 10 charges of theft arising out of these fraudulent sales.

Chris Martin of Coldplay at their 2017 gig in Croke Park

He also pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of having heroin for sale or supply at his home in Blackpool on May 30.

One of the theft charges related to March 22, 2017, where he induced a man to purchase car parts for €300. The other nine theft charges related to dates in June 2017, when he induced four people to buy pairs of Coldplay concert tickets when he had no tickets. Sums of around €250 were transferred by each injured party to his account on the promise of the tickets.

Injured parties paid sums ranging from €250 to €1,050 for rolls of silage wrap, also in June last year.

Defence barrister Alan O’Dwyer asked Judge Ó Donnabháin to direct a prison governor’s report in advance of sentencing. The judge declined to do so but said O’Neill’s rehabilitation in prison could be raised at the sentencing hearing.

O’Neill, 32, was remanded in custody until November 16 for sentence on the theft charges and on one count of drug-dealing.