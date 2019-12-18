Fraud offences jump by over 35%; Homicide offences fall

Fraud offences reported to gardaí have increased by more than 35% over the last year, rising from 5,779 to 7,805 up to September this year. Homicide offences fell by 33.3%, with 27 fewer deaths compared to last year.

However, the CSO, which released the crime statistics for the third quarter of 2019, warned that the actual figure for homicide deaths may be higher. Although there were 22 fewer deaths caused by dangerous driving in the year to September, that number may increase as investigations into fatal collisions conclude.

The drop in homicide deaths included a 17% decrease in murder cases.

Responding to the figures, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: “The increase in threats and attempts to murder demonstrate again the challenges we face in tackling criminality and organised criminality. I commend the ongoing work of An Garda Síochána in addressing these challenges and welcome the successes which their intelligence-led approaches are delivering.

“In that context, I welcome the reduction in homicide and related offences this quarter.”

Commenting on the jump in recorded incidents of fraud, Mr Flanagan said: “A range of measures are being taken to prevent and combat fraud, including insurance fraud.”

The figures also show that kidnapping and related offences rose by 19 (16.2%). The number of reports of sexual offences continued to rise, increasing by 7.1% on the previous 12-month period to 3,332 incidents in the 12 months to September 2019.

This upward trend has been seen since the first quarter of 2015. This increase will further fuel concerns of lack of staffing in the specialist Garda unit in Cork dedicated to investigating sexual assaults, which has been unable to take new cases for two years and is not expected to be able to take on new cases until at least March.

Mr Flanagan said: “An Garda Síochána continues the rollout of specialist services to respond to the needs of victims. A total of 13 Divisional Protective Services Units have now been established and are expected to be rolled out in remaining divisions by the end of Q1 2020.

I also welcome the recent announcement by the Director of Public Prosecutions that she intends to establish a specialised sexual offences unit within the next year.

“I strongly encourage anyone who has been the victim of such attacks to please contact An Garda Síochána and report the incident.”

Drug offence detections increased by 17.2%, from 17,896 to 20,972 up to September this year.

“Gardaí are having significant success in targeting the supply and sale of illicit drugs. Since 2015 and to November this year, I understand that the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau has been responsible for the seizure of controlled substances with an estimated street value of approximately €167m.

“This includes significant successes this year such as the seizure of cocaine with an estimated value of €1.4m in Drogheda on November 11 (subject to analysis).

“Such seizures represent a major blow to criminal gangs, who planned to profit from selling these drugs,” Mr Flanagan said.

He also welcomed the reduction in burglaries and related offences, which fell by 6.3% in the 12 months to September, from 17,694 to 16,580.