Frances Fitzgerald: Trump's sexist attitude must be raised when he visits Ireland

Donald Trump's sexist attitude must be raised when he visits Ireland former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said.

The US president has confirmed that he will travel to Ireland in November where he is expected to pay a visit to his Doonbeg resort as well as meeting the Taoiseach and president.

Speaking at the Fine Gael think-in in Galway where the party this morning discussed the challenges around the promotion and inclusion of women, Ms Fitzgerald said there is "no reason" why tough issues should not be raised with President Trump.

"I do believe that sexist attitudes wherever they exist, whether it's in those who occupy positions such as president or prime minister or anything else they have to be challenged wherever we see them.

"And clearly we have heard sexist attitudes and comments from the President."

But she added that politicians much respect the office of the president.

"We can make our point of view very clear on the issues that are of concern to people in relation to his presidency, I see no reason for us to do that," she said.

Ms Fitzgerald who resigned as Justice Minister last November over the whistleblower email scandal remained tight-lipped on whether she would like to return to ministerial office.

"I have no comment on that at this stage, I am involved in politics and I will continue to be involved in politics."

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said US president Donald Trump’s visit to the country will cause controversy.

Simon Coveney said the Irish Government was “a little taken by surprise” when Mr Trump made the announcement he was going to visit Ireland in November.

The US leader is expected to visit the country after he attends the Armistice Day commemoration in Paris.

Mr Coveney said: “It will be controversial because everything Donald Trump does these days is controversial.”

Mr Trump’s announcement caught ministers by surprise (AP)

The Tanaiste added that the fact the Government was facilitating the visit did not mean the Government was endorsing US policies.

“We don’t agree with Donald Trump in terms of his approach to climate change, we don’t agree with his approach on migration, we don’t agree with his approach in terms of international trade and the imposition of tariffs,” he said.

Mr Coveney also said he did not agree with former premier Enda Kenny’s description of Mr Trump as a racist.

“I don’t say he’s a racist, but as I’ve said before I disagree with many of the policies that he advocates,” Mr Coveney said.

Speaking at the Fine Gael parliamentary party’s think-in event in Co Galway on Friday, the deputy premier said the negotiations on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU had intensified in recent weeks.

Mr Coveney welcomed more ‘business-like’ dealings over the effect of Brexit (Simon Coveney/PA)

He said: “When Michel Barnier talks about the ticking clock, and a lot of work to do, and not much time to do it in, you know, it’s not a bluff.

“He means it.”

Mr Coveney said he was more confident about the negotiations than he was prior to the summer break.

“The engagement is now much more serious, much more business-like,” Mr Coveney said.

“Both sides I think are determined to deliver an outcome, because no agreement and a potential for a no-deal Brexit is an outcome where everybody loses – in particular the UK and Ireland, but the EU as well.

“Nobody wants that outcome.”

He added: “With some more flexibility on all sides I think a deal can be done, hopefully … by the end of October.”

- Additional reporting by Press Association