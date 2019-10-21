News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fr Peter McVerry: 'Soon the number of homeless children is going to pass 4,000. We are no longer shocked'

Fr Peter McVerry: 'Soon the number of homeless children is going to pass 4,000. We are no longer shocked'
Caitríona Twomey, Director, Cork Penny Dinners, and homeless campaigner Father Peter McVerry pictured during a visit to Cork Penny Dinners kitchen facilities and new housing project. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, October 21, 2019 - 03:30 PM

The image of a child eating his food off a piece of cardboard on the streets of the capital should outrage society, leading campaigner for the homeless, Fr Peter McVerry believes.

But when something like homelessness exists for months, it becomes the norm and we are no longer shocked, he said.

Fr McVerry was speaking during a visit to Cork Penny Dinners after a week in which the photograph of five-year-old Sam emerged, and during which two homeless people died on the streets, one in violent circumstances.

But the Jesuit, who has been fighting homelessness for over 40 years, said what really annoys him is Government appeals for more time amid claims their policies are working.

“If you were running a business losing money and you were asked to come up with a strategy to reduce those losses, if after three years the company was not just losing money, but losing more money every month, somebody would say that strategy isn’t working," he said.

“I think we have to apply that to the government’s strategy on homelessness.”

Fr McVerry recalled the efforts made to prevent the number of registered homeless passing the 10,000 mark, and the outcry when it did.

“I remember when the number of homeless children first passed 1,000, it was on the front page of every newspaper, it was on every radio and television news programme," he said.

“It created a huge stir and government ministers were on the media affirming we’ve got to do better than this.

“Then the number of homeless children passed 2,000, then it passed 3,000. Soon it’s going to pass 4,000.

“Once something exists for a period of months it becomes the norm. And we are no longer shocked.”

But he said the homeless crisis can be solved if the government ramps up construction of local authority housing - by the thousands - and is open in the short-term to radical solutions, such as the CPO-ing of vacant buildings where their owners can’t or won’t bring them back into use, and the outlawing for three years of private sector evictions into homelessness until the state gets to grips with the problem.

“There are radical solutions, but we have a conservative government who don’t like radical solutions. They are on the side of the banks, the side of the landlords, the side of the big international investment funds," he said.

They are not on the side of tenants who are struggling to pay the rent or people who are struggling to pay a mortgage.

He also criticised former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Des Cahill, for suggesting homeless people shouldn’t be given tents.

Fr McVerry said: “What does he expect? You wouldn’t have to hand out tents if the council did its job and provided accommodation for homeless people. It’s much better to have a tent to sleep in than to sleep in the rain.”

At a UCC graduation ceremony later, Fr McVerry encouraged graduates to use the skills they have acquired for the benefit of society and not to see it as simply a path to a good career and a good salary.

READ MORE

'This is our way of showing the Government that there is a way': Cork charity set to provide homes to people

More on this topic

Fr Peter McVerry on homeless crisis: 'We are no longer shocked...We should be outraged'Fr Peter McVerry on homeless crisis: 'We are no longer shocked...We should be outraged'

'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns

Children presenting to homeless shelters unable to chew or swallow solid foodChildren presenting to homeless shelters unable to chew or swallow solid food

Focus Ireland: More social housing needed to solve homelessness crisisFocus Ireland: More social housing needed to solve homelessness crisis


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'

Tusla whistleblower distressed after his complaintTusla whistleblower distressed after his complaint

'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns'More deaths' unless Cold Weather Initiative for homeless activated, charity warns

Motorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co TipperaryMotorcyclist, 30s, killed after collision with parked car in Co Tipperary


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »