Fr Peter McVerry on homeless crisis: 'We are no longer shocked...We should be outraged'

The photo of a five-year-old boy shown eating his dinner from a sheet of cardboard on a Dublin street last week was an “Emperor has no clothes” moment for the Government regarding their failure to combat homelessness, according to Fr Peter McVerry.

Speaking during a visit to Penny Dinners in Cork Fr McVerry emphasised the "loss of a sense of outrage" about homelessness in Irish society.

"We are no longer shocked. That little five-year-old boy eating his dinner on the street from a cardboard box. We should be outraged. We move on. Things become normalised," said Fr McVerry.

"What really annoys me is that the Government keeps saying that their policy is working.

"It is more than three years since they introduced 'Rebuilding Ireland' their strategy to reduce homelessness.

"Virtually every single month for the last three years the number of homeless people has gone up.

"The emperor has no clothes. The emperor won't acknowledge that they have no clothes."

Fr McVerry said when the numbers of homeless children passed 1,000 it was on the front page of every newspaper.

"It was on every television and radio news programme. It created a huge stir. Then the number of homeless children passed 2,000 and it got a small bit of attention.

"Then it passed 3,000. Soon it is going to pass 4,000. When something exists for a period of months it becomes the norm and we are longer shocked."

Fr McVerry spoke of his sorrow at the death of a rough sleeper in Dublin over the weekend and at the recent death of 53-year-old Timmy Hourihane in a “tented village” in Cork city.

Following the death of the homeless former chef Cork City Council issued a statement saying that he had at one point been offered keys to accommodation.

Fr McVerry said he did not know the circumstances of the case. However, he emphasised the complexity of the issues involved.

"People are complex. They have complex needs and we need to recognise that they have complex needs.

It is a not a simple black or white 'he had accommodation he chose not to take it.' It is never as simple as that at all.

"You have to do more than provide accommodation for some homeless people.

"You also have to provide support services. We shouldn't be blaming homeless people for the situation they are in."

Fr McVerry visited an apartment in Cork city centre which Penny Dinners has bought to give homeless people an opportunity to have a roof over their heads.

Six tenants will live in the property for a period of two years.

They will then move on to housing with the local authority.

Fr McVerry praised Caitríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners for the initiative.

"This apartment is terrific. It is what Cork City Council should be doing. They should be funding this.

"A home is a basic human right and we are denying that right to tens of thousands of people today and there doesn't seem to be any urgency.

"Even if people don't have a home they should have a shelter. They should have secure shelter.

"They should have a six month bed that they can come and go 24 hours a day.

The idea of giving someone a bed for one night and putting them out in the morning is an insult to the dignity of homeless people.

Meanwhile, Caitríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners is working on a project with UCC which will give homeless people training and work in the community. She says vital supports need to be put in place for homeless people.

"It is not just the roof over their head. It is not just the house. We need a lot with mental health and we need treatment centres.

"People don't need to be exposed to the elements. They don't need to be out there freezing to death and walking the streets all day aimlessly.

"We need to get those support services and wrap them around people and guide them and bring them back to the way they once were.

"They were not born that way and shouldn't die that way."

Penny Dinners is collecting items such as clothes and toiletries to give to the homeless this Christmas.

Donations can be made on site at Little Hanover Street in Cork.

Cash donations can be made to Cork Penny Dinners at www.corkpennydinners.ie.