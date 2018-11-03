Foxrock murder victim was stabbed, beaten and mutilated

Gardaí were confronted with a gruesome murder scene when they discovered a young man with his genitals mutilated at a rented house in south Dublin.

A woman, aged in her late 40s, was arrested in relation to the horrific death, which occurred in upmarket Foxrock late on Thursday.

The victim has been named as Limbani Mzoma, thought to be aged 27 and believed to be from Malawi. He is thought to have adopted the name “Robert” in Ireland.

Garda sources stressed that they did not know a lot about the deceased and were last night still in the process of formally identifying him and checking his details.

The woman arrested is also thought to have an African background and knew the victim.

Various sources said Mr Mzoma was brutally mutilated and had his penis and scrotum severed.

It is believed the mutilation was carried out after he was killed, with sources saying he suffered traumatic stabbing and beating injuries to his head and chest.

It was the second fatal stabbing on Thursday, following an unrelated early morning knifing of a father of three in Athy, Co Kildare.

Mr Mzoma was one of a number of people, all thought to be foreign nationals, living at the semi-detached house on Tudor Lawns, Foxrock.

Gardaí were called to a disturbance there at 11.30pm and discovered the man’s body.

He had suffered extensive wounds and suffered massive blood loss. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí did not move the body and sealed the area off pending the arrival of the state pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí who arrived first are understood to have struggled to get a clear picture as to what was going on and attempted to speak to those present.

It is understood that the woman who was later arrested accompanied gardaí from the house to assist them with their inquiries.

A decision was taken yesterday at around 6.45am to arrest her in relation to the murder.

She was detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It allows for up to 24 hours detention, excluding sleep breaks.

The Technical Bureau arrived yesterday morning and began an extensive examination at the house which continued until late yesterday.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan arrived in the morning and conducted a preliminary post mortem.

The body was later removed for a full PM.

Assistant Commissioner for Dublin Pat Leahy attended the scene and spoke to senior officers about the investigation.

House-to-house inquiries were conducted in the neighbouring homes during yesterday.

Officers are expected to have consulted with the DPP overnight and will have made a decision by this morning on whether to release her pending a file or bring charges.

Gardaí had previously been called to disturbances at the house, including, it is thought, on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity late on Thursday to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 6665400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

The murder was the second fatal stabbing on Thursday and followed the discovery of a man’s body on the main street of Athy, Co Kildare.

David Boland, aged 34, from Nurney, Co Kildare, was stabbed four times on Duke St, Athy, at 5.30am after a group of young men left a nearby house party.

Gardaí believe between five and six men witnessed the stabbing.

After Mr Boland was stabbed, his car, which was parked at the scene, was stolen and driven a short distance to Woodstock St and partially burnt out.

Gardaí at nearby Athy Garda Station were alerted and discovered the body on Duke St at 5.45am.

Officers identified the use of drugs, as well as alcohol, at the house party.

Two people, aged in their mid to late 20s, were subsequently arrested, one early yesterday and the second later in the morning.

They were questioned at Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.