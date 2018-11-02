Foxrock death: Man believed to have suffered 'gruesome injuries'

Update 1pm: A woman has been arrested after a man’s body was found in Foxrock, South Dublin.

Gardaí were called to a house here in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at around 11.30pm where they found his body.

It is believed the man sustained gruesome injuries and may have been stabbed.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at the scene at a house in the Tudor Lawns, Foxrock. Pic: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The victim was in his 20s and believed to originally be from Africa.

"I heard it about 11.30 last night, I was taking my make-up off and saw the flashing lights outside my house," said one neighbour.

"There was a great big fire truck. I looked out the window and there were six squad cars and a critical care ambulance so I knew.

"Then when I saw the tape this morning I reckoned it was a crime scene."

A woman in her 40s has been arrested as part of the investigation and is being questioned at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

The man’s body remains at the scene this afternoon which forensic officers have been examining.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cabinteely Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.

Gardaí in discussion today near in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Co. Dublin. Pic: Collins

Earlier: Woman, 40s, arrested in connection with death of young man in Foxrock

Gardaí in discussion today near in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Co. Dublin. Pic: Collins

Earlier: Dublin gardaí treating death of young man in Foxrock as suspicious

Gardaí outside a house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, Co. Dublin. Pic: Collins

Earlier: Body of man, 20s, found in Dublin

