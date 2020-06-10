News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney

Kevin Lunney
By Paul Neilan - CCC Courts
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 01:16 PM

Four men will stand trial at the Special Criminal Court next year charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

The non-jury court heard this morning that the case of the four men involves 50,000 documents and that the trial will commence on Monday 21 January, 2021.

Luke O'Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, and Alan O'Brien (38) of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 1, are all charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney (50) at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17, 2019.

Another male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with the same offences.

Prosecuting barrister, Mr Garret Baker BL, told presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt that the case involved 50,000 documents that needed to be digitally rendered and that it could be four-to-six weeks before they could be disclosed.

Mr O'Reilly and Mr Redmond had their bail extended to January, while Mr O'Brien and the fourth male were remanded in custody.

Mr Justice Hunt read an alibi warning to the four men and ordered then not to have contact with anyone involved in the case, before adjourning the cases to January.

The unnamed male will have his case reappear at the court on 6 July, 2020, for an update on a vehicle on whether or not it had been damaged while in Garda possession.

