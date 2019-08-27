Four teens arrested in connection with Co Louth house fire

Four teenage boys have been arrested by gardaí investigating a suspicious fire at a house in Co Louth last month.

One of the occupants of the house in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following the incident on July 3 last, while a second escaped unharmed.

The four, all male and aged in their teens, were arrested this morning during a planned operation in Drogheda.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.