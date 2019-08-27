News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four teens arrested in connection with Co Louth house fire

Four teens arrested in connection with Co Louth house fire
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 09:29 PM

Four teenage boys have been arrested by gardaí investigating a suspicious fire at a house in Co Louth last month.

One of the occupants of the house in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following the incident on July 3 last, while a second escaped unharmed.

The four, all male and aged in their teens, were arrested this morning during a planned operation in Drogheda.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Lyra McKee’s partner ‘appalled’ by republican’s predictions of future violence

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

First Great British Bake Off contestant gets axe after raw cake disasterFirst Great British Bake Off contestant gets axe after raw cake disaster

Football-sized grapefruit sets new world recordFootball-sized grapefruit sets new world record

Rathmullen ParkLouthFire

More in this Section

Man killed in shooting in Co LouthMan killed in shooting in Co Louth

Simon Harris considering legal advice on compulsory vaccinations for childrenSimon Harris considering legal advice on compulsory vaccinations for children

Winners of new bursary scheme for artists revealedWinners of new bursary scheme for artists revealed

Govt to introduce measures to pay patient advocatesGovt to introduce measures to pay patient advocates


Lifestyle

After impressing as Turner, actor Timothy Spall now takes on the role of LS Lowry, an artist with serious mother issues, writes Laura HardingTimothy Spall takes on new role as artist LS Lowry

The Irish rock equivalent of hell freezing over occurred last year when Bell X1 were joined on stage by their former collaborator Damien Rice.Playing solo in the Pines: Bell X1's David Geraghty on his new solo album

Some developers become washed up as they get older. They lose their creative spark. Not Hideo Kojima, though. He has taken the concept of ‘washed up’ and made an entire game out of it.GameTech: Hideo killed the video game star

The September issue of Vogue remains every fashionista’s first port of call when it comes to dissecting the fall collections.In Vogue: Dissecting the fall collections

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »