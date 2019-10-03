News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four teenagers arrested in connection with Wexford sexual assault investigation

Four teenagers arrested in connection with Wexford sexual assault investigation
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 10:08 AM

Gardaí investigating a serious sexual assault in Wexford have arrested four teenagers on suspicion of rape.

The four male teenagers (one adult and three juveniles) were arrested today.

The serious sexual assault was reported to have occurred on July 28 at around 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour in Gorey, Co Wexford.

All four teenagers are being detained in garda stations in the South East.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the Burrow area, Courtown Harbour between 10pm on Saturday/Sunday 28 July, 2019, who has not already been in contact, to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

'Profoundly flawed at almost every conceivable level': Irish politicians slam UK proposals

More on this topic

Violent assaults spike in Cork city leaving one dead and four critically injured in recent weeksViolent assaults spike in Cork city leaving one dead and four critically injured in recent weeks

Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'

Teenage girls arrested on suspicion of murder after grandfather found deadTeenage girls arrested on suspicion of murder after grandfather found dead

Gardaí recover chalice stolen from Ardee 21 years agoGardaí recover chalice stolen from Ardee 21 years ago


CrimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »