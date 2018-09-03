Four separate deaths on the roads over the weekend

Gardaí are investigating four separate road crashes in which people were killed over the weekend.

The latest road fatality was on the M8 close to junction 11 near Cahir, Co Tipperary, at around 5pm yesterday, in which a male pedestrian in his 40s was killed when he was struck by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí are investigating whether he may have been checking or repairing a car when the collision occurred.

Shortly after midnight yesterday, a 38-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a car at Muinagh on the N420 Clara Rd, just outside Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The woman was taken to Tullamore General Hospital following the incident at 12.10am but was later pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old man who had been driving the car was also brought to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information or who was in the area between 11.50pm on September 1 and 12.20am yesterday to contact them.

At 6.15pm on Saturday, a male motorcyclist in his late 40s was killed when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a car on the N24 at Deerpark, on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Suir.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken Tipperary General Hospital. The woman driver of the car was uninjured.

Just after 9pm on Friday, at Greagharue on the Bailieboro to Kells road, Co Cavan, a 60-year-old male pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a van.