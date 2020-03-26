News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four sent forward for trial, charged with Kevin Lunney's false imprisonment and assault

Four sent forward for trial, charged with Kevin Lunney's false imprisonment and assault
Kevin Lunney
By John Fallon
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 03:40 PM

Four men have been sent forward to the Special Criminal Court charged with the false imprisonment and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney last September.

The four appeared before Judge Denis McLoughlin at Cavan District Court today, and were sent forward by him for trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Luke O'Reilly, 66, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond, 25, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O'Brien, 39, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, were remanded in custody.

A fourth defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also remanded in custody.

All four are charged with the false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17 last year.

A charge of causing harm under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, which carries a maximum five-year prison term on conviction, was withdrawn by the State.

It was replaced by a charge of causing serious harm under Section 4 of the same Act, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.

READ MORE

'We are in a grey area with no support': Irish couple stranded in New Zealand amid lockdown

Det. Garda Alan Jones and Det. Garda David Kerrigan gave evidence of charging the four men in Cavan this morning.

The State solicitor for Cavan, Rory Hayden, applied to have each of the four men remanded in custody and sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court.

All four defendants were served with the Book of Evidence during the hearing which lasted almost three hours as a number of submissions were made.

All four men were granted free legal aid and assigned two counsel for their trial at the Special Criminal Court.

None of the four defendants spoke during the hearing.

The men were arrested in November in relation to the abduction and false imprisonment of Mr Lunney in Cavan in September.

They have since been remanded in custody on a number of occasions when they appeared at Harristown District Court, which is located beside Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon.

Judge McLoughlin sent the four men forward for trial to a sitting of the Special Criminal Court. All four were remanded in custody.

READ MORE

Family awarded €240,000 against garda who admitted dangerous driving causing woman's death

More on this topic

Judges dismiss appeal by Cork couple against orders not to interfere with 4 properties in receivership

Further remand for Gurranabraher man charged with stabbing another in throatFurther remand for Gurranabraher man charged with stabbing another in throat

Cork child-neglect trial given priority as many others delayed due to Covid-19Cork child-neglect trial given priority as many others delayed due to Covid-19

Man confesses to all shoplifting and drunkenness charges against himMan confesses to all shoplifting and drunkenness charges against him


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man due in court after ‘purposely coughing’ over police officersMan due in court after ‘purposely coughing’ over police officers

Compensation scheme for abuse survivors ‘must be launched’ despite lockdownCompensation scheme for abuse survivors ‘must be launched’ despite lockdown

Irish citizen placed under quarantine by armed soldiers in PeruIrish citizen placed under quarantine by armed soldiers in Peru

Reach out to older people who are not tech savvy, says MEPReach out to older people who are not tech savvy, says MEP


Lifestyle

The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as an Irish food community bulletin board to, where possible, enable the evolution of alternative safe-selling business practices.The Menu: a bulletin board for Irish foodies

This season’s colours and cuts mix up the wardrobe-staple trench, says Prudence Wade.From old classics to new twists – how this year is doing trench coats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »