Four remain in custody following death of man in Derry

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 05:57 PM

Four people remain in custody following the murder of a man in Derry.

Edward Meenan, 52, was discovered off Creggan Street in Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

A police cordon near to Creggan Street, Derry, after the body of a man was discovered in an alleyway in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aoife Moore/PA)

Three men aged 26, 31 and 51, and a 35-year-old woman remained in custody this evening.

They were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

The PSNI said Mr Meenan had sustained “significant” head and body injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is leading the investigation, has renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward and speak to police.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18,” he said.

The chair of the Derry and Strabane policing and community safety partnership, Alderman Mary Hamilton, condemned the murder.

“I am saddened and shocked at the murder of a man that took place in the city over the weekend,” she said.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and the community living in the Creggan Street and Little Diamond area.

“I would urge anyone with information on the murder to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”

- Press Association


