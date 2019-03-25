NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four quizzed over death of 17-year-old girl left in hospital grounds

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 06:40 PM

Four men have been questioned about the death of a teenager left in hospital grounds after apparently being driven from a car crash scene.

Tara Wright, 17, was found dead in a car in the grounds of Belfast City Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Outlining further details of their investigation on Monday, police revealed that four men – aged 20, 21, 28 and 30 – were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident.

They were subsequently bailed pending further police inquiries.

Police believe Tara was injured in a single-car crash involving a silver Mercedes on the Ballygowan Road in Castlereagh on the outskirts of Belfast in the early hours of Sunday, around eight miles from the hospital.

Another man was injured in the collision, which was reported to police at around 2.30am.

Our investigation is at an early stage, however we do believe that Tara was injured during the one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballygowan Road

Less than half an hour later, at 2.55am, the teenager was found dead inside a grey-coloured MG car in the hospital grounds.

PSNI Inspector Nigel Henry said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my sympathies to the family of Tara at this very sad time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, however we do believe that Tara was injured during the one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballygowan Road.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed either the silver Mercedes or grey MG to contact us to assist us with our inquiries.

“We also believe that a grey-coloured MG vehicle conveyed Tara to the area of Belfast City Hospital, therefore we are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this vehicle between the Ballygowan Road and the hospital to contact police.

“Investigating officers arrested four males aged 20, 21, 28 and 30 yesterday.

“They have since been released on bail and are assisting us with establishing the circumstances leading to Tara’s death.”

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Henry added: “I would also urge anyone who may have dash-cam footage of either vehicle taken in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact us.”

- Press Association

