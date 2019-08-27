News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four primary schools to transfer to non-denominational model this year

Four primary schools to transfer to non-denominational model this year
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 08:35 AM

Four religious-run primary schools are changing to a non-denominational model in time for the new school year.

The schools were facing closure due to declining enrolments.

Scoil An Ghleanna in Ballinskelligs in Kerry which has just 14 students will reopen as part of the local Education and Training Board.

This will mark the first time that an existing Catholic school will have made a transfer to multi-denominational status.

There have been previous occasions where the school run by the Catholic Church has transferred empty school buildings under lease agreements.

Local Parish Priest Fr Patsy Lynch says the change was driven by the community.

"A suggestion box was placed in the church and one of the suggestions was to perhaps go down that road of patronage under somebody else other than the Catholic patronage because there are some parents who would like to send their children to a school but they were not interested in sacrament," said Fr Lynch.

The other schools changing to non-denominational models are Kilmanagh NS, Oulart, Co Wexford; Lecarrow NS, Co Rosscommon and Tahilla NS in Kerry.

READ MORE

Five-year time limit on backstop proposal dismissed

More on this topic

500 primary schools apply for 36-place pilot scheme to supply hot meals500 primary schools apply for 36-place pilot scheme to supply hot meals

School parking plans in Cloyne get green lightSchool parking plans in Cloyne get green light

Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kidsLearning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

McDonald: Education Minister must 'come clean' over scale of school safety crisisMcDonald: Education Minister must 'come clean' over scale of school safety crisis

TOPIC: School

More in this Section

'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin

Simon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE planSimon Harris faces showdown with TDs over HSE plan

Prepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companiesPrepare for the worst, minister tells Irish companies

Plan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of DublinPlan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of Dublin


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »