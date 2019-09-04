Four people receive treatment after bus and lorry collide in Dublin

Four people have been hurt in a crash between a lorry and a bus in Dublin this afternoon.
Go-Ahead Ireland says a truck collided with a number 76 bus on the Ninth Lock Road in Clondalkin at 1.20pm.
Dublin Fire Brigade says three women were treated at the scene and a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
We're currently attending a bus vs truck collision on the Ninth Lock Road in #Clondalkin. Temporary traffic restrictions in place #Dublin #fire #traffic @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/NTQlHECHmc— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 4, 2019
Meanwhile, traffic is at a standstill on the M50 northbound at Tallaght.
A crash was blocking two lanes and has been cleared in the last 20 minutes.