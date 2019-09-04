News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four people receive treatment after bus and lorry collide in Dublin

Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 03:08 PM

Four people have been hurt in a crash between a lorry and a bus in Dublin this afternoon.

Go-Ahead Ireland says a truck collided with a number 76 bus on the Ninth Lock Road in Clondalkin at 1.20pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade says three women were treated at the scene and a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, traffic is at a standstill on the M50 northbound at Tallaght.

A crash was blocking two lanes and has been cleared in the last 20 minutes.

