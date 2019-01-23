NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Four people arrested on suspicion of terrorist financing released without charge

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 04:56 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Four people who were arrested yesterday in connection with the suspected funding of IS groups in Syria have been released without charge.

Three of the individuals were released this morning and another this afternoon.

Gardaí say that the investigation is ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Six searches were carried out across Dublin yesterday as part of an investigation by Garda intelligence and financial units.

€4,500 in cash was seized, along with documents and electronic equipment.


KEYWORDS

GardaiInvestigation

Related Articles

Garda chiefs to hold urgent Brexit meeting with frontline supervisors

GRA blame ‘systemic failings’ for lack of prosecutions in cases involving juveniles

Garda Compensation Scheme payments totalled €5.7m in 2018

Two men arrested in connection with the death of Oliver Murray released without charge

More in this Section

Review finds the Pill is safe to take without monthly break

Graham Linehan's views on transgender issues 'not grounded in facts', say protestors

Survey finds 75% of principals have had nobody applying for teachers' jobs at schools in a year

INMO to meet HSE in talks to avert planned strike action


Lifestyle

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

Gemma Atkinson: ‘Strong isn’t a size, sexy isn’t a size – it’s all about health’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »