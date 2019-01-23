Four people arrested on suspicion of terrorist financing released without charge

Four people who were arrested yesterday in connection with the suspected funding of IS groups in Syria have been released without charge.

Three of the individuals were released this morning and another this afternoon.

Gardaí say that the investigation is ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Six searches were carried out across Dublin yesterday as part of an investigation by Garda intelligence and financial units.

€4,500 in cash was seized, along with documents and electronic equipment.