Home»Breaking News»ireland

Four people arrested in connection with death of mother-of-two Patricia O'Connor

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 12:15 PM

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 62-year-old woman in Wicklow last year.

The remains of mother-of-two and grandmother Patricia O'Connor from Rathfarnham were found scattered in the Wicklow Mountains in June 2017.

Two men, aged 52 and 41, and two women, aged 20 and 39, have all been arrested in Dublin today and all four are expected to appear before Tallaght District Court.

A garda investigation was launched on June 10 last year after walkers discovered a torso at Military Road, Enniskerry in the Wicklow Mountains.

A number of body parts belonging to Ms O’Connor from Rathfarnham were later found scattered in different locations.

She worked as a chef in a hospital in south Dublin. She was first reported missing on June 2, however, it was not initially treated as suspicious.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Gardaí arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis

Gardaí investigate alleged violent assault on schoolgirl in Louth

Update: Three people released without charge by Gardaí who intercept three Glock guns in the post

Garda rescues two homeless people from burning historic building

More in this Section

Plans for College Green pedestrian plaza rejected

Roma supporter awaits fate over Liverpool fan Sean Cox's 'catastrophic injuries'

Charlie Flanagan apologises to Maurice McCabe on behalf of State

Gardaí arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis


Breaking Stories

On World Menopause Day: 5 myths you really need to stop believing

Photography awards capture life at its wildest

This is how to stay healthy as a new parent – according to The Body Coach

A question of taste: Sinead Dunphy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »