Four pensioners rescued from fire at sheltered housing in Belfast

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 03:33 PM

Four pensioners – including a man aged in his 80s – were rescued from a sheltered housing scheme after a fire broke out.

Firefighters from as far as Lisburn, Co Antrim responded to a call on Wednesday night from Mount Vernon Court sheltered dwellings in north Belfast.

A fire was reported at a flat in the complex at 9.54pm.

A man in his 80s was led to safety by firefighters and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not attend hospital.

Firefighters rescued a woman in her 70s and two men in their 60s and 70s from the property. They were not injured in the blaze.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said five fire appliances from Whitla, Lisburn, Westland and Central fire stations attended the incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire in the flat and ventilated the property,” the spokesman said.

“Sounding smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental. The incident was dealt with at 11.59pm.”

Democratic Unionist councillor Guy Spence commended the work of the firefighters.

“We’re so grateful for all that you do,” Mr Spence added.

- Press Association


