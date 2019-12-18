News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four new Rent Pressure Zones come into operation as average rents rise 8%

Four new Rent Pressure Zones come into operation as average rents rise 8%
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 07:17 AM

Four new local electoral areas have been designated as Rent Pressure Zones from today.

Rents in Baltinglass in Wicklow, Piltown in Kilkenny, Sligo-Strandhill and Cobh in Cork will only be able to go up by 4% a year.

It brings to 25 the number of areas brought under RPZ rules this year.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board shows national rents increased by 8.2% this year.

The average rent is now €1,243 per month, an 8.2% increase in the last 12 months, according to the RTB’s Q3 2019 Rent Index.

However, Caren Gallagher from the RTB said there are signs the pace of rent increases is slowing.

Ms Gallagher said: "For example in Dublin, the standardised average rent was €1,762, up 6.6%, but the pace of that rental growth is the slowest seen in Dublin since quarter four, 2017.

"It is also important to point out Cork City where again there are signs of stabilisation there."

The index showed that Cork city rents increased by 1.4% to €1,192 per month — the lowest annual increase in the city since 2015.

READ MORE

Victims welcome abolition of Vatican sex abuse secrecy rules

More on this topic

Dáil passes bill calling for 3-year rent freezeDáil passes bill calling for 3-year rent freeze

'Time to give renters a break' - Sinn Féin advances rent freeze bill which Govt brands 'reckless''Time to give renters a break' - Sinn Féin advances rent freeze bill which Govt brands 'reckless'

'More extreme measures needed', says Fianna Fáil as they vow to back rent freeze bill'More extreme measures needed', says Fianna Fáil as they vow to back rent freeze bill

Government expected to oppose nationwide rent freeze and tax relief proposalsGovernment expected to oppose nationwide rent freeze and tax relief proposals


housingrentTOPIC: Rent crisis

More in this Section

Two men charged with fatal shooting in LucanTwo men charged with fatal shooting in Lucan

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


Lifestyle

Joe McNamee visits Paul McDonald and Helen Noonan at Bastion, as they enjoy their first Christmas with a Michelin starBehind the scenes at Bastion, Kinsale’s Michelin star attraction

For anyone contemplating a new colour scheme to brighten up their gaff this coming spring, the experts are already predicting what will be big in 2020, writes Carol O’CallaghanExpert guide to what colours will be big in 2020

Festive fashion isn’t all about Christmas jumpers and flashing earrings.Festive fashion: It's not all about Xmas jumpers and flashy earrings

Why your lip balm shouldn't just respect your smackers but protect them.The Skin Nerd: What to look for in a lip balm

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »