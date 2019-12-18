Four new Rent Pressure Zones come into operation as average rents rise 8%

Four new local electoral areas have been designated as Rent Pressure Zones from today.

Rents in Baltinglass in Wicklow, Piltown in Kilkenny, Sligo-Strandhill and Cobh in Cork will only be able to go up by 4% a year.

It brings to 25 the number of areas brought under RPZ rules this year.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board shows national rents increased by 8.2% this year.

The average rent is now €1,243 per month, an 8.2% increase in the last 12 months, according to the RTB’s Q3 2019 Rent Index.

However, Caren Gallagher from the RTB said there are signs the pace of rent increases is slowing.

Ms Gallagher said: "For example in Dublin, the standardised average rent was €1,762, up 6.6%, but the pace of that rental growth is the slowest seen in Dublin since quarter four, 2017.

"It is also important to point out Cork City where again there are signs of stabilisation there."

The index showed that Cork city rents increased by 1.4% to €1,192 per month — the lowest annual increase in the city since 2015.