News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Four new cases of coronavirus in North; Sixth person in UK dies from Covid-19

Four new cases of coronavirus in North; Sixth person in UK dies from Covid-19
An emergency department nurse in Co Antrim. Pic PA
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 02:10 PM

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to 16.

All four are adults.

One case involved recent travel from Northern Italy.

Three can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to Northern Italy.

The latest figures on coronavirus cases will be published later on Tuesday, the UK's Department of Health said.

A tweet at 2pm, the time of the expected daily update, said: “We are working hard to provide you with the latest information and will tweet this out as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, a sixth person in the UK has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

A man in his 80s passed away in hospital in Watford.

Officials say he had underlying health problems.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Ryanair and Aer Lingus cancel flights to Italy; Trinity to deliver online lectures

More on this topic

Coronavirus: Start of UK peak expected soon as sixth death confirmedCoronavirus: Start of UK peak expected soon as sixth death confirmed

Taoiseach’s US visit in doubt due to coronavirusTaoiseach’s US visit in doubt due to coronavirus

Munster's Cork clash with Benetton postponedMunster's Cork clash with Benetton postponed

‘The virus visited me’ – Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis contracts Covid-19‘The virus visited me’ – Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis contracts Covid-19


TOPIC: Coronavirus