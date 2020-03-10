Four new cases of coronavirus in North; Sixth person in UK dies from Covid-19

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to 16.

All four are adults.

One case involved recent travel from Northern Italy.

Three can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to Northern Italy.

The latest figures on coronavirus cases will be published later on Tuesday, the UK's Department of Health said.

A tweet at 2pm, the time of the expected daily update, said: “We are working hard to provide you with the latest information and will tweet this out as soon as possible.”

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK: Today's figures will be published later this afternoon. We are working hard to provide you with the latest information and will tweet this out as soon as possible. — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, a sixth person in the UK has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

A man in his 80s passed away in hospital in Watford.

Officials say he had underlying health problems.