Four new cases of coronavirus in North; Sixth person in UK dies from Covid-19

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to 16.
All four are adults.
One case involved recent travel from Northern Italy.
Three can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to Northern Italy.
The latest figures on coronavirus cases will be published later on Tuesday, the UK's Department of Health said.
A tweet at 2pm, the time of the expected daily update, said: “We are working hard to provide you with the latest information and will tweet this out as soon as possible.”
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:
Today's figures will be published later this afternoon.
We are working hard to provide you with the latest information and will tweet this out as soon as possible.— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 10, 2020
Meanwhile, a sixth person in the UK has died after testing positive for Covid-19.
A man in his 80s passed away in hospital in Watford.
Officials say he had underlying health problems.