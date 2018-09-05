Four months for Cork City assaults

By Liam Heylin

A young man has been jailed for four months for his part in a serious assault on another youth at Douglas St, in Cork.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, said Ruben Stillwell got into a spiral of violent crimes following the drowning of a friend who tried to rescue a horse from a river’s undercurrent.

Stillwell, aged 20, of 3A Old Youghal Road, Cork, faced sentencing yesterday for assaulting one young man, and assault causing harm to another, during an attack at Douglas St. He was 18 at the time.

Inspector John Deasy said gardaí were alerted after 11pm on December 28, 2016, to the scene of an alleged fight at the Spar shop on Douglas St.

The injured party was seen bleeding heavily from the nose and another young man said he had also been assaulted.

One of the two men involved in the more serious assault kneed the injured party in the head. Mr Horan, solicitor, said Stillwell had used his fists and was not the man who had struck the victim with his knee.

The incident started outside the shop and the injured parties ran inside in the hope they would gain safety there, but Stillwell and his accomplice followed them in to continue the attack.

Stillwell pleaded guilty to assaulting one man and assault causing harm to another.

Judge Mary Dorgan imposed an overall sentence of four months and said it was too serious to suspend the sentence. She noted from medical reports that the young man’s nose was broken, he suffered concussion and had to have a stitch to the side of his face.

Judge Dorgan accepted that the accused had a difficult background.

The young man will appeal yesterday’s jail sentence.

Bail pending appeal requires him to stay away from Douglas St and have no contact with the injured parties.