Four men in a boat bring traditional Irish craft to Canada

Naomhóg crew Liam Holden (grey cap), Eamonn Ó Muircheartaigh (red cap), Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich and Sean Mac an tSíthigh during their row and sail across Cape Breton in Nova Scotia
By Lorna Siggins
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Four Irishmen have rowed and sailed a Kerry naomhóg across Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island in Canada.

Musician Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich, fellow Kerry men, Eamonn O Muircheartaigh and Seán Mac an tSíthigh, and Kilkenny-based artist Liam Holden, took the naomhóg around Cape Breton’s Bras d’Or Lake over the past 10 days.

“We camped en route, made music and we were blessed with both the weather and the people we met,” Mr Ó Beaglaoich said.

“I think the simplicity of the naomhóg has a particular appeal. We rowed and sailed almost 40km on our best weather day.”

The 8-metre naomhóg, built to a currach design used by Blasket islanders for fishing, was constructed in Cape Breton last year as part of the Celtic Colours International Festival, Mr Ó Beaglaoich said.

Nova Scotia artist Rosie MacKenzie issued the invitation to Mr Ó Beaglaoich, who, with Mr Holden, completed the ‘camino by sea’ voyage from Ireland to Spain between 2014 and 2016.

That three-summer voyage in the Naomh Gobnait involved Kerry poet Danny Sheehy, Breandán Moriarty, and musician Glen Hansard, and was documented by film-maker Dónal Ó Céilleachair.

The following year, Mr Sheehy lost his life after the Naomh Gobnait was capsized by a wave on the Minho river estuary on the Spanish-Portuguese border.

Seán Mac an tSíthigh, an RTÉ and TG4 journalist on this Nova Scotia crew, is a nephew of the late Kerry poet.

The crew have received a very warm welcome during their travels and made the front page of the local Cape Breton Post newspaper. It observed that the naomhóg is built from Nova Scotia oak, white spruce, black spruce and maple from Cape Breton, and teak from a Cape Breton supplier.

Instead of canvas and tar, the hull is covered with ballistic nylon.

The crew began their voyage in late July in Louisdale, and participated in a prayer meeting with the Mi’kmaq indigenous community when they landed on Chapel island.

They continued on to Roberta and Crammond islands, where they aroused much curiosity among pleasure craft and jet skiers.

Among Cape Breton residents who have assisted them is John Murray, who was reared on a remote Cape George lighthouse where his grandfather was a keeper.

Mr Murray was one of 13 children, reared on deer and rabbits, wearing buffalo skin during winter when the road was often under four metres of snow. At the age of 14, he left to work on ore freight vessels on the Great Lakes.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Ó Beaglaoich said the crew hoped to row to St Paul’s island, about 24 km north-east of Cape Breton, which is not inhabited.

“The rowing has been wonderful in these waters, and very healing, and Danny Sheehy is here with us in spirit,” he said.

