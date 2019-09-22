Four men due in court in connection with Mayo burglary

Gardaí investigating a burglary in Co. Mayo have made five arrests.

Four men are due to appear at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court today charged in connection with a burglary at a house in the Claremorris area of Co. Mayo last Friday.

The four men in their 20s were arrested along with a 15-year-old boy in the Ballinrobe area on Friday night.

All five were questioned at Castlebar and Westport Garda stations following a number of burglary and other related incidents in the county on Friday.

Officers also seized a high-powered car and a commercial van from the group during the operation along with items understood to be linked to recent burglaries.

The arrests are part of a planned intelligence-led Garda operation in the county as part of Operation Thor, targeting the prevention and detection of burglaries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw a black hatchback type car or any suspicious activity in the South Mayo area on Friday to contact the Incident Room at Castlebar Garda station on 094 9038200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.