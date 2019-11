Four men have appeared in court charged with the assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney.

Luke O'Reilly, 66, of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan was remanded in custody after no application for bail was made.

Gardaí successfully objected to 25-year-old Darren Redmond of Calendon Road, East Wall, Dublin being granted bail.

The third man, who cannot be named due to a reporting restrictions, was remanded in custody.

A fourth bail application is being heard this afternoon.