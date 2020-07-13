News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four men arrested in connection with fire incident at Dundalk house

The house in Clontygora Court in Dundalk which was completely damaged by fire.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 12:10 PM

Four men in their 20s were arrested today in connection with an incident Co Louth on Sunday, July 5.

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at a residence in Dundalk earlier this month.

At 3.35am on July 5, a house on Clontygora Court caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang.

The five occupants of the house were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries to persons was reported and the fire was extinguished by local Fire Services.

The house was significantly damaged during this incident.

Two men are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station while the other two men are detained at Drogheda Garda Station. 

All four are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

