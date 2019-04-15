NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four men arrested in connection with Drogheda shooting

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 09:58 AM

Four men have been arrested by gardaí in connection with a shooting in Drogheda.

Gardaí say a number of premises were also searched as part of the investigation.

Two of the men are aged 23 while the other two men are 27 and 49.

The shooting occurred on February 26 at the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda where a man in his 30s was shot.

He was later treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The four men are being detained at Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.

