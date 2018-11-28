Home»ireland

Four men arrested in connection with assault on referee

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 06:30 PM

Gardaí have arrested four men in connection with an assault on a football referee in Co Offaly.

Daniel Sweeney was left with a number of injuries - including a broken jaw - after being attacked following the game between Horseleap United and Mullingar Town earlier this month.

Daniel Sweeney

Three Mullingar players were given 40-year bans from all football activity following the incident.

This morning, gardaí investigating the assault arrested a man in his forties, a teenager and two men in their twenties.

They can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

