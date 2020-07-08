Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

Four people have been arrested after separate searches in Cork City yesterday uncovered drugs worth more than €40,000.

Gardaí and Revenue Customs Officers carried out a controlled delivery at a house in the Banduff area of Mayfield.

Two men in their 30s were detained after €20,000 worth of cannabis and €3,650 in cash was found at the house.

They are currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

A separate search of a car in the Model Farm Road area uncovered individually wrapped bags containing cannabis worth approximately €23,000.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They are being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

