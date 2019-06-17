News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four men arrested as part of garda probe into Dublin shooting

Gardaí at the scene of the incident on March 6.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 07:26 PM

Gardaí investigating a gun attack in west Dublin in March have made four arrests today.

Lee Boylan, 24, was seriously injured after he was shot a number of times while stopped in traffic at the junction of Blakestown road and Huntstown Way on March 6.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested today after gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Hartstown area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown.

They were assisted by the Armed Support Unit and also assisted by members of the defence forces led by the 2 Field Engineer Company, Athlone and 27th Infantry, Dundalk.

The search is part of an ongoing strategy tackling organised crime gangs in the area.

During the search, army engineers using ground penetrating radar located a container with approximately €9000 in cash buried around one metre below the surface.

A number of searches were also carried out in Limerick as part of the operation.

A man was arrested during the searches by local detectives supported by the Armed Support Unit.

All four men are in custody in Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí say the operation has now concluded.

READ MORE

Man who died in quad bike accident in Co Donegal named

More on this topic

Man due in court in connection with Dublin shooting nine years ago

Latest: Call for multi-agency approach to gang crime in Dublin

Gardaí investigating after man shot twice with handgun in Dublin

Man, 20s, arrested in connection with shooting outside Dublin school

ShootingDublinArrestTOPIC: Dublin shooting

More in this Section

Ruth Morrissey has not been told directly that the SCA is to appeal the High Court judgment, solicitor says

A mother who lost her daughter and niece in Berkeley balcony collapse pays touching tribute

Commissioner expected to deliver personal apology to Majella Moynihan

50% rise in students seeking counselling for mental health problems


Lifestyle

Sex advice: I'm worried she's not satisfied

Does your garden feel a bit too exposed? 7 solutions to stop nosy neighbours spoiling summer

5 stylish ways to wear white head-to-toe

How to out-smart hay fever this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »