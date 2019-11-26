News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four men appear in court over ‘kidnap’ of businessman Kevin Lunney; Gardaí object to bail

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 06:05 PM

Four men have appeared in court charged with the kidnap and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney.

The men, who were brought before Virginia District Court in Co Cavan, were arrested last Thursday.

They all face charges of assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

Darren Redmond, 25, of Caledon Road, East Wall in Dublin, was refused bail. The court was told that the father of one lives with his parents in Dublin.

Luke O’Reilly, 66, of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan was remanded into custody until December 3.

He did not apply for bail.

A third man, who cannot be identified due to a reporting restriction, was remanded into custody.

He did not apply for bail.

Judge Denis McLoughlin put a temporary order in place which restricts the media from naming him.

Alan O’Brien, 38, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, also faced charges of assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

He was refused bail by the judge.

A garda inspector outlined the details of his objections to bail and the background of the ongoing investigation and arrests.

The inspector told the court he was objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges in the high profile case.

Kevin Lunney (Quinn Industrial Holdings/PA)
He also told the court that the defendants had access to information about Mr Lunney, including his home and work address, which has been published in the media

The media has been prohibited from reporting these details following a temporary reporting restriction put in place by the judge.

In September, Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Mr Lunney, 50, was abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely beaten.

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a Stanley knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused the father of six in bleach.

The four men have been remanded into custody to Castlerea Prison and will appear again at Virginia District Court next Tuesday.

