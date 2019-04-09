NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four members of one family (including husband and wife) in court on money-laundering charges

Elizabeth and Stephen O' Reilly pictured at Kilkenny District Court
By Conor Kane
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 01:37 PM

Four people from the same family have been sent forward to the Circuit Criminal Court for trial on charges under the money-laundering and terrorist-financing legislation.

The four include a husband and wife and are due to appear at the circuit court in Kilkenny on April 30, when a date is due to be fixed for their trial.

Detective Garda Paul Coleman told Kilkenny District Court today that books of evidence had been served on all four accused and that the DPP consented last February for them all to go on trial on indictment at the Circuit Court.

Timmy O'Reilly of 1 St Mary's Avenue, Hebron Road, Kilkenny, is charged with 32 offences under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 and had previously been granted bail on his own bond of €1,000.

He was not called upon to speak.

Bail was renewed under the condition that he inform the gardaí of any change of address.

His son Francis O'Reilly from 3, St Mary's Avenue, Hebron Road, Kilkenny, is charged with four offences under the sameAact, including an accusation that he had monies deposited in bank accounts which were the proceeds of criminal conduct, on dates between March 3, 2015, and December 31, 2015, and on dates in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

His wife, Elizabeth O'Reilly also of 3, St Mary's Avenue, Hebron Road, Kilkenny, has two charges against her: that she engaged with the proceeds of criminal conduct on June 27 last and that she had monies deposited in bank accounts which were the proceeds of criminal conduct and that she did convert, transfer, handle, possess or use that property in 2018.

Bail was renewed for her on her own bond of €250.

Stephen O'Reilly of 2, St Mary's Avenue, Hebron Road, who is also a son of Timmy O'Reilly, is facing six charges under the same act, including that he had monies deposited in bank accounts which were the proceeds of criminal conduct on dates between June 7 and December 31 last and on dates in each of the last five years.

He was granted bail on his own bond of €500.

The same bail condition was imposed on each of the four accused.

The issue of legal aid was reserved by Judge Colin Daly, pending the release to the gardaí of a statement of means in relation to each accused person.

