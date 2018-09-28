Four Irish restaurants gain Michelin Bib Gourmand status joining list of 24

Four Irish restaurants are among the new names to be awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status this year.

24 restaurants around the country are to receive the honour as part of the 2019 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

The newcomers are Clanbrassil House in Dublin, Tartare Café & Wine Bar in Galway, Brownes in Tuam and Dillon's in Timoleague in Cork.

Clenaghans Restaurant in Antrim is the latest addition of 7 from Northern Ireland.

Others, all of which retain Bib Gourmand status from earlier years, are 1826 Adare (Adare); Aldridge Lodge (Duncannon); Bastion (Kinsale); Chart House (Dingle); Copper Hen (Tramore); The Courthouse (Carrickmacross); Giovannelli (Killorglin); Kai (Galway City); Morrissey’s (Doonbeg); Sha-Roe Bistro (Clonegal) and TwoCooks (Sallins).

In Dublin City, Bastible (South Circular Road); Craft (Terenure); Delahunt (Camden Street); Etto (Merrion Row); Pichet (Trinity Street); Pigeon House (Clontarf); Pig’s Ear (Nassau Street); Forest & Marcy (Ranelagh) and Richmond (Portobello) retain their Bib Gourmand status.

The award recognises places offering good food at affordable prices of €40 or less for a three-course meal.