Four injured in serious two-car crash in Co Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a two-car crash in Co Cork left four people injured this evening.

The four were taken to Cork University Hospital where one is said to be in a "serious condition" after the crash in Ballydesmond.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two cars which occurred in the Knocknaboul area, Ballydesmond, Co Cork this evening," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

Forensics are currently at the scene and the road is closed.

Gardaí at Macroom are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.