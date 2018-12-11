NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four in custody after garda operation targeting sale of vintage cars in Limerick

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 11:02 AM

Four men are in custody after an arrest and search operation in Rathkeale, county Limerick, the gardaí have confirmed.

The operation relates to offences of deception involving the purchase and sale of vintage and classic cars.

In many cases, the victims of this deception have been elderly persons, according to the Garda Press Office.

Pic: Garda Press Office

To date, 20 vehicles are subject of investigation, total value approximately €360,000.

Speaking this morning, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said:

"The operation in Rathkeale today is as a result of a lengthy investigation carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

"From enquiries to date, I believe there may be more victims across the country who have been deceived during a transaction involving a vintage or classic car.

READ MORE: Donegal schoolboy threatened to 'shoot dead' classmate - report

"I would like to appeal today, particularly to the elderly community to contact your local Garda Station if you believe that you have been deceived in the purchase or sale of a vintage or classic car in circumstances where either money has not been received or money received far less than that of the value of the car."

