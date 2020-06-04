News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Four in 10 already wearing masks, survey finds

Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 02:15 PM

A survey has found that 39% of people say they are now wearing masks and gloves during the Covid-19 crisis.

More than half, 53%, of people have changed their holiday plans overseas to avoid travel, according to the survey by iReach.

It also found that 29% of people are working from home, up from 11% in March, while a quarter are still stocking up on food with a further 6% of respondents still stocking up on fuel.

Health tops the list of worries, followed by the impact on employment.

    Top three concerns:

  • 1. Respondents rank the health of their family as their main concern for worry (with 89% ranking this as a top-3 concern) following the outbreak of Covid-19.

  • 2. Respondents then ranked their own health as their second biggest concern or worry surrounding Covid-19 (with 70% of respondents ranking this as a top-3 concern).

  • 3. There was a third concern over the impact Covid-19 would have on their jobs or employment (with 61% of respondents ranking this as a top-3 concern). This has replaced the impact on the Irish Economy as a Top issue for adults in Ireland.

