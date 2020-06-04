Four in 10 already wearing masks, survey finds

A survey has found that 39% of people say they are now wearing masks and gloves during the Covid-19 crisis.

More than half, 53%, of people have changed their holiday plans overseas to avoid travel, according to the survey by iReach.

It also found that 29% of people are working from home, up from 11% in March, while a quarter are still stocking up on food with a further 6% of respondents still stocking up on fuel.

Health tops the list of worries, followed by the impact on employment.