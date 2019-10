Four gardaí have been assaulted while carrying out an arrest in Waterford City this morning.

It happened when officers were responding to a disturbance on Bridge Street at around 6:30am.

A statement from the gardaí read: "Gardaí in Waterford responded to disturbance on Bridge Street, Co Waterford at approximately 6.30am on Tuesday 8 of October.

"Four Garda members received minor injuries.

"A male, 30s, was arrested by Gardaí and conveyed to Waterford Garda station."