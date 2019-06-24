News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Four Dublin beaches closed to swimmers after sewage overflow

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 08:57 PM

Update: Another bathing ban has been introduced on some beaches in south Dublin.

Too much wastewater has discharged at several treatment facilities in the area because of heavy rain over the past 48 hours.

As a precaution, Dún Laoighaire-Rathdown County Council has banned bathing at the Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot beaches.

This will remain the case until water conditions return to normal and test-results are clear.

Earlier (8:29pm): A Dublin beach seen a bathing ban imposed because of a sewage overflow.

Dollymount is shut to swimmers after the Ringsend Wastewater treatment plant was unable to cope with a low-level rainfall warning.

Last month, eight Dublin beaches were closed when sewage poured out of the plant during another yellow warning for rain.

Dollymount was also among the beaches affected by that closure.

The beach will remain shut pending testing of the bathing water by Dublin City Council.

READ MORE

Ireland set for temperatures up to 27C while Europe prepares for 'exceptional heatwave'

More on this topic

Up to 70,000 homes could face bills of €500 if Irish Water allowed charge for water waste

Irish Water asks schools to turn off automatic flushers

Update: Irish Water working to remove remaining lead pipes from water network

Housing Minister accused of delaying 2016 bill to prevent privatisation of Irish Water

TOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

Health Minister calls on HSE to query consultants' abortion services concerns

Indecisive raider avoids jail sentence

Eir claim it could have delivered National Broadband Plan for under €1bn

Leaving Cert exams finish up tomorrow


Lifestyle

Capturing the castle: Johnstown Castle in County Wexford is well worth checking out

How nature can work wonders for body and soul

Making Cents: Consumer guide to entering PcP car loan contracts

Podcast Corner: An introduction to podcasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »