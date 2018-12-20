NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Four dogs seized at Dublin Port

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 05:28 PM

Four dogs have been seized as part of a joint operation between Revenue’s Customs service and the DSPCA at Dublin Port in the last week, it has been announced.

Three dogs were seized when two women travelling to the UK were stopped and questioned by Revenue Customs officers. The women did not have the correct documentation for the dogs, all lurchers, nor were they microchipped as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Separately, a foxhound dog was seized when Revenue Customs officers stopped and questioned a man who had travelled from the UK. He did not have the correct documentation and the dog was not microchipped.

All four dogs have been transferred into the care of the DSPCA, where they are receiving veterinary attention. Follow-up investigations are underway.

If you have any information about smuggling please contact Revenue's Confidential Freephone number 1800 295 295.


