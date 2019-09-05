News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Four detained for questioning after Dublin shooting

Members of the gardaí cover the vehicle in which the man was shot to preserve it for evidence. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 05:41 PM

Four people are being questioned by gardaí in connection with yesterday's shooting in Dublin.

A 43-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot a number of times in his car at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan.

He's in a stable condition at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage taken between the scene in Lucan and the location where a getaway vehicle was found yesterday afternoon in Bray in Co Wicklow.

They're also asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday, September 4, on the Old Bog Road, Killeighter, Kilcock, County Kildare to come forward, as well as anyone who may have noticed two males running from vehicles at Griffeen Glen, Lucan, and Blind Lane, Fassaroe, Bray.

